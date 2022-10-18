Jennifer Lawrence lost control in The Hunger Games

In 2012 the first edition of The Hunger Games, the big screen adaptation of the Suzanne Collins novels. And it was a complete success.

Gary Ross directed the first installment that introduced us to Jennifer Lawrence in the title role, accompanied by Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth. The tape, and the subsequent ones, had a great success around the world, but not everything was positive for its protagonist.

In addition to The Hunger Games, Lawrence played Katniss Everdeen in 2013’s Catching Fire and 2014 and 2015’s Mockingjay: Part 1 and Part 2, respectively. All this in the midst of her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which in 2012 allowed her to win the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the SAG Award for Best Leading Actress.

However, Lawrence assured that all was not well in those years. “I think I lost the sense of control. Between the premiere of The Hunger Games and winning the Oscar for Silver Lining Playbook in 2012, I became a very basic product,” he said in an interview during the London Film Festival.

“I felt like every one of my decisions was a big group decision. As I reflect now, I can’t think of the years that followed because there was just a complete loss of control,” she added.

Thus, it is not the first time that an artist of Lawrence’s popularity suggests that fame does not only bring good news.