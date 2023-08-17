Sports

jennifer lawrence love story

The actress and her husband are in full swing of the relationship and have embarked on a trip to the Old Continent.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has found success in Hollywood thanks to her work in small screen movies and series. But everything in her life is not practicing business as she usually enjoys and lives very strictly her passionate affair with art curator Cooke Maloney who, after getting engaged, decides to propose to her. That’s how the couple walked through the altar and are now living their best moments on their second honeymoon in Europe.

The details of the association were revealed through interviews given over the years. Furthermore, he also confirmed what their love story was all about. Firstly, the lovebirds were introduced by a mutual friend when 2018 was underway and there she arranged a meeting where everything went as expected. Furthermore, the matchmaker was Laura Simpson, a friend and acquaintance of his and he always saw her as a soul mate. In fact, the woman who was able to star in The Hunger Games saga was able to say about her husband that as soon as they saw each other, they knew they were meant for each other and A year after that first meeting they had their civil union and were married with an inherently intimate celebration…

The woman was able to reveal in a podcast hosted by communicator Kat Sadler: “I had just met Cook and wanted to marry him. We wanted to get married, we wanted to be fully committed.” She also added that her husband is also a best friend of sorts: “You find your favorite person on this planet and you say: You can’t have it. So I wanted to accept that offer.

The couple celebrated in an intimate wedding at their Rhode Island mansion. On their part, instead of standing still, they continued on their way and announced their pregnancy a year in advance. After some time, a baby girl comes into this world, her name is Sai, but they keep her face a complete secret. What is known about the man is that he was born in New York in 1985, raised by his parents who have a farm in Vermont. In addition, he studied art history in that city and became director of a gallery. On her part, she is directing and acting in a film titled No Hard Feelings, which was successful and set up her return to cinema.

