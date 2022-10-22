Jennifer Lawrence lowers the price of her luxurious loft after failing in her sale attempt

Jennifer Lawrence no longer knows what to do to get rid of her loft.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, 32, who is remembered for her role in “The Hunger Games”, is suffering more than expected with the sale of the beautiful loft she has in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

The apartment, which he bought in 2017 for $9 million dollarswas announced by the celebrity about a month ago by $10.5 million dollarsbut everything seems to indicate that no one called her phone to ask for information, which would have led her to reconsider her position and offer it in $9.95 million dollars.

Despite the significant price reduction, Jennifer would still make a profit of about $1 million dollarswith respect to the figure that she disbursed just five years ago.

The property, which is located inside a building built in 1882 and which has housed apartments since 2016, has an area of 3,184 square feetwith three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, laundry room, elevator, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and not so wide. It is equipped with chocolate-toned cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that works for preparing food, but also as a breakfast area for four people.

The main bedroom has space for a large bed and for a living room. It is completed by a large dressing room, three standard closets, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a bathtub and a walk-in shower.

In the common areas, residents have an indoor pool, a gym with various private rooms, a sauna, a massage room, a games room, a Turkish hammam, a terrace in the roof garden and underground parking.

To see more pictures of the home that Jennifer Lawrence put up for sale, click here.

Keep reading:

This is the mansion that Mariah Carey undersells in Atlanta due to lack of interested parties

?The fat and the skinny? invades three Kim Kardashian mansions and shows how they are inside

Video: Jacky Bracamontes shows how her house turned out after being decorated for Halloween by her daughters

Video: Francisca from ?Wake up America? ends up on the floor after tremendous scare at home