Jennifer Lawrence made her social debut by opening her Twitter account

18 June 2020




Until recently, Jennifer Lawrence she was one of the stars who didn’t have social profiles but now she has landed on Twitter!

The actress opened the called account @JLawrence_RepUs and, both from the name and from the first tweets, it is clear that he wants to use the platform for support the Represent Us organization of which she herself is a part.

Represent Us deals in particular with fighting and raising awareness against social and racial injustices, for example with the short Unbreaking America who undertakes to unmask “the corruption of the American justice system“and inequalities.

Nearly one in four black men in America will be incarcerated at some point in their lives“wrote the 29-year-old, posting a clip from Unbreaking America.

In another tweet, he talked about the case of Breonna Taylor, 26-year-old African American fatally shot by Louisville police last March. His name is one of those shouted during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Jennifer Lawrence was born in the same city: “As a fellow citizen and as a human being, I cannot remain silent“reads the post.

Welcome Jennifer Lawrence to Twitter!

ph: getty images


