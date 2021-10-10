News

Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and many others

A cast with some of the biggest names in the seventh art, among them Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

Don’t Look Up is the title of the new Netflix film that will boast the direction of Adam McKay. The signature of Vice – The man in the shadows will have the task of directing a cast of some of the most celebrated, beloved, iconic and popular actors of the golden world of Hollywood.

Don’t Look Up: the plot and the cast

A few hours ago Deadline has revealed the names of the actors who will join Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO) in the film that will tell the story of a group of astronomers intent on warning the population of the impact of an asteroid on Earth.

The magazine revealed that alongside the protagonist of Hunger Games there will be Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep (PHOTO), Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Ariana Grande, the latter also ready for the upcoming record comeback as announced a few hours ago on her Instagram profile.

Don’t Look Up: the information

Adam McKay will cover the roles of director, screenwriter and producer, there is no news regarding a possible start date of filming, lack of information also for distribution given the delicate situation due to the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIALUPDATESTHE MAP) which in recent months has led to continuous postponements in film releases and important changes to the distribution plans of production companies.

Again as revealed by Deadline, most of the actors would be involved in the spring, the last to accept would be Leonardo Dicaprio (PHOTO) due to his upcoming engagement on the film set Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese.

