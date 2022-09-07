Jennifer Lawrence: motherhood, the distressing family crack and a ridiculous anecdote with Robert De Niro

Jennifer Lawrence learned the art of dosing. She can shoot one or two movies a year – which will surely have some success – and then dedicate herself to enjoying her family, away from the flashes and public scrutiny. But when she returns to the arena, all eyes return to her, as if she had never taken a break. This week, the actress provided an interview in which he had no qualms about talking about all the topics, the prickly and the happiest. And she even dared to reveal a hilarious anecdote that has her as the protagonist with Robert De Niro.

At the beginning of the talk, which took place in a spa and forms the main article of the new edition of fashion, the actress showed her most human side. She said it was the first time she had gone out for so long without feeling guilty about leaving her little daughter at her house. And she also revealed that the night before she used a self-tanner: “I was finally going to meet someone from outside, and I didn’t want him to think I’m pale,” she explained. However, minutes later she would refuse to give details about her experience as a new mother.

Jennifer Lawrence was seen hugging her little one as she got out of her car on Friday morning. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Cooke Maroney. The Gropsby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Lawrence indicated that she was willing to talk about her own experience, but would not delve into her baby, Cy, or her husband, Cooke Maroney. ”It is so scary to talk about motherhood, because it is very different for each woman. If I say that it was amazing from the beginning, some people will think that it wasn’t amazing for them at the beginning, and they will feel bad. Luckily, I have so many friends who were honest… They told me it’s scary and you might not connect with the baby right away. That she may not fall in love right away. So I felt ready to forgive. I remember walking with one of my best friends nine months pregnant and saying, ‘Everyone keeps saying I’m going to love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’ “, revealed.

However, life surprised her: “The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. It was like the first day of my life. I just looked at it and fell in love. I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. Newborns are so amazing. It’s these little pink, bloated, fragile survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby cry in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Oh, how beautiful!’”

Later, delving into the reasons that led her to choose her roles, since the beginning of her career, she explained: “Most of the time, art is about the mother herself. I hesitate to say that because I would hate for someone to go back and watch my movies, or watch this movie in particular, and think that’s the way I’m painting my mom. My mother is a wonderful person. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still things from my childhood that I’m working on.”

Her experience as a first-timer, however, did not prevent her from understanding that motherhood is not exactly an obligatory destiny. The actress referred to the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to annul the ruling Roe vs. Wade, which protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose an abortion without undue government restrictions.

Lawrence revealed his disappointment with his father and certain relatives in Louisville, Kentucky, the town where he grew up. The 2016 elections had opened a crack in her family and, since she became a mother, she tried to calm the waters. “I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand. The information they are receiving is clearly different. His life is different,” she expressed with anguish. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t,” he added. .

“It breaks my heart that the United States had to choose between a woman [Hillary Clinton] and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise [Donald Trump]. Y They said, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman as president. Let’s go with the mayonnaise pot’. And now, thanks to the Supreme Court justices appointed by that dangerous jar of mayonnaise, the unthinkable has happened. I don’t want to put my family down, but I know a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. . How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she wondered.

One of the most controversial issues is the refusal of Republicans and conservative sectors – like his father’s family – to restrict the use of weapons. “I am raising a little boy who will one day go to school. Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States. And people still vote for politicians who get money from the National Rifle Association! It surprises me. I mean, doesn’t the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre change anything? We as a nation just said, ‘Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago. ‘”, he pointed.

More relaxed, Lawrence shared her favorite anecdote, which includes her castmate in The bright side of life, American Scandal Y JoyRobert De Niro, someone he considers like a father and to whom he regularly goes to ask for all kinds of advice.

“ He’s amazing on set. He is simply the sweetest man in the world, but he is still very intimidating. I invited him to my wedding rehearsal dinner, obviously hoping he wouldn’t come. And when he came over, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he said, ‘Thank you very much’ and he left ”, he counted.

When asked what was the strangest thing she read about herself, the actress did not hesitate: “That I had sex with Harvey Weinstein.”

Harvey Weinstein and Jennifer Lawrence AFP

That rumor is longstanding. In 2018, the lawsuit of one of the women who accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment and abuse was released. There, the victim, whose name was kept secret, claimed that Weinstein pressured her to perform oral sex on him and when she refused, he assured: “Do you want to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is, she just won an Oscar.”