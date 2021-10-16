Jennifer Lawrence: “My first time in Italy they offered me food all the time”

This article is part of a series of love letters to Italy, written by great actors and directors. It was published in the special issue 20/21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2, 2020

I was 17 when I went to Italy for the first time. I had just won an award at the Venice Film Festival, and it was the most beautiful and overwhelming experience I had ever had. Not only was every single person warm and hospitable but most importantly, they fed me all the time.

Photo: Getty Images

READ ALSO

Loading... Advertisements

Jane Fonda: “I found myself short of breath, for my love for Rome”

READ ALSO

Willem Dafoe: “That Italian May of 1981 that I will never forget”

*Jennifer Lawrence, born on August 15, 1990, she began her career starring in the American sitcom * The Bill Engvall Show to soon get the 2013 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for Interpretation in On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. For the same role she won the Academy Award in the Best Actress category on February 24, 2013. Here all the articles published on the Vanity Fair Italia website about her.