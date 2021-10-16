News

Jennifer Lawrence: “My first time in Italy they offered me food all the time”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

This article is part of a series of love letters to Italy, written by great actors and directors. It was published in the special issue 20/21 of Vanity Fair directed by Paolo Sorrentino, on newsstands until June 2, 2020

I was 17 when I went to Italy for the first time. I had just won an award at the Venice Film Festival, and it was the most beautiful and overwhelming experience I had ever had. Not only was every single person warm and hospitable but most importantly, they fed me all the time.

Photo: Getty Images

READ ALSO

Loading...
Advertisements

Jane Fonda: “I found myself short of breath, for my love for Rome”

READ ALSO

Willem Dafoe: “That Italian May of 1981 that I will never forget”

*Jennifer Lawrence, born on August 15, 1990, she began her career starring in the American sitcom * The Bill Engvall Show to soon get the 2013 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for Interpretation in On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook. For the same role she won the Academy Award in the Best Actress category on February 24, 2013. Here all the articles published on the Vanity Fair Italia website about her.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
744
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
611
News

Cinema, all films out in October
582
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
515
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
458
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
406
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
370
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
363
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
348
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top