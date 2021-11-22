Jennifer Lawrence: “My nude photos leak? The trauma will never leave me”

In 2014 Jennifer Lawrence’s privacy was forever violated, her intimate photos went online, and the actress recently said the trauma will never leave her.

Jennifer Lawrence, recently interviewed by Vanity Fair, revealed that she will never get over the trauma due to the famous violation of his privacy: in 2014 some photo in which the actress appears completely naked they were stolen by a hacker who later posted them online.

Red Sparrow: A scene with Jennifer Lawrence

“Anyone can look at my naked body, without my consent, at any time of the day. Someone in France just published them again. It is a trauma that will exist forever, “Jennifer said during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Maybe you’re at a barbecue and someone takes out their phone, out of nowhere, and in that moment they can show me, my friends or anyone else my intimate photos. It was an impossible thing to metabolize“continued the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence at an Austrian strip club

Jennifer Lawrence in the past compared the leak that occurred online to being “slammed into orgy from the whole fucking planet“The Hunger Games star, on a podcast from The Hollywood Reporter, said:”There isn’t a person in the world who can’t see me naked“.