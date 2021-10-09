Jennifer Lawrence, on fire the family farm: “Immense pain”

What were the causes of the accident, to date, is not known. But the farm of Jennifer Lawrence caught fire, and nothing remained standing. “We are deeply grateful that no person or animal was injured, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories enclosed within these walls,” confirmed the actress’s family in a long post on Facebook, explaining how ” words cannot describe the pain we feel ».

Jennifer Lawrence’s family then thanked the firefighters and members of the small community in Simpsonville, South Carolina via social media.

«They contacted us to support us during this period. Your love and your kindness mean everything to us ”, they added, saying they are ready to rebuild the structure for next summer.

Camp Hi-Ho it’s not just a large farm owned by the Lawrence family, but a summer camp for children in which the same actress, waiting for fame, served as a nurse’s assistant. To direct it today is Blaine Lawrence, brother of the Oscar winner.

