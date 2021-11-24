Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: “Becoming famous fast saved me from that monster”

Jennifer Lawrence is back to talk about Harvey Weinstein: in her view, becoming famous quickly saved her from the former king of Hollywood.

Interviewed by Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence talked about Harvey Weinstein, of the disgust she felt when the producer said the actress won an Oscar just because she slept with him and the fact that getting famous quickly probably saved her from the clutches of the former Hollywood king.

Actress Jane Doe, who said she met Harvey at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, revealed that the producer forced her to have oral and sexual intercourse with him and that, after shoving her to the ground, he would rip her underwear off and begin to touch it: “He said to me: ‘Would you like to be an actress? I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is now. He won an Oscar! ‘”.

The Don’t Look Up star at the time felt compelled to respond to the allegations immediately: “It breaks my heart to think about how many women Harvey has harassed. I only had a purely professional relationship with him. But this is yet another example of the predatory and deceptive tactics he used to attract countless women to himself.“.

During the recent interview with VF Jennifer Lawrence, filled with disgust, returned to the subject declaring: “Harvey Weinstein’s victims were women who believed he would help them. Luckily when I met him I was about to win an Oscar and was already part of the Hunger Games cast. I think it’s a perfect example of how quickly becoming famous saved me“.