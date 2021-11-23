Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood break: “I think everyone was tired of me”

For several years, Jennifer Lawrence she was one of the most prominent and in demand actresses in Hollywood. However, at some point, the Oscar-winning actress decided to take a break from acting following the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019, in which she last played the character of Mystica.

Dark Phoenix it was not well received by critics. More or less the same fate has also befallen the previous films that had seen the actress as protagonist, such as sci-fi Passengers and the controversial Mother! by Darren Aronofsky. Now, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair on the occasion of the promotion of Don’t Look Up, it was Lawrence who spoke of the overexposure of which she was “victim” for a good part of her career, revealing that she wanted to leave the scene for a very specific reason.

“I wasn’t bringing out the quality I should have had”, admitted the actress during the interview. “I think everyone got tired of me. I was fed up with myself. I had gotten to the point where I couldn’t do anything right anymore. If I walked on a red carpet, everyone would ask, ‘Why isn’t he running?’ I think I’ve been liked by people for a good part of my life and working in this world has made me feel like no one could really be mad at me. “

“At some point, though, I felt like I had reached a point where people weren’t happy with my existence,” he added. “This thought prompted me to reflect and move away from the idea that a job or career can actually bring peace to your soul.”

Don’t Look Up will mark the return to the big screen of Jennifer Lawrence two years after X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film is directed by Adam McKay (director of The big bet) and will see the actress star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalament and Meryl Streep. Don’t Look Up will be released in selected cinemas from 8 December and will then be available on Netflix from 24 December.