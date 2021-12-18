Jennifer Lawrence on Meryl Streep and the hilarious “goat” misunderstanding on set

Meryl Streep misunderstood the words of Jennifer Lawrence and the cast of Don’t Look Up: they called her GOAT and she thought they were calling her a ‘goat’.

Jennifer Lawrence, during his recent interview with Stephen Colbert, he recalled the hilarious misunderstanding that the actors on the set of the new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” had with Meryl Streep: the co-stars of the legendary actress called her GOAT (the acronym for Greatest of All Time, the greatest of all time) and she thought they were calling her the “goat”.

The word “goat” in English, of course, also means goat and its second meaning was apparently well known to all but the great actress who for a long time thought her colleagues were comparing her to the animal.

“We absent-mindedly called Meryl ‘The GOAT’“explained the actress to Colbert.”We were doing a photo shoot, I said ‘The GOAT’ and Meryl replied: ‘Right. Tell the old goat where to go. ‘ And I’m like, ‘Meryl, you know GOAT means the greatest of all time, right?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, no.’ In her head it was as if we had been calling her a goat all this time. “

“All week I’ve been saying, ‘You know, working with Meryl is great … she’s the best, she’s the GOAT, she’s the GOAT‘”revealed Jonah Hill during a Jimmy Fallon interview.”And then today, we’re having a press conference, and she says, ‘You know, Jonah is so comfortable with me that he’s been calling me goat all week.! ‘”