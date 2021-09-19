Jennifer Lawrence on the set after the accident: passionate kiss with Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the set of the new film Don’t Look Up from Adam McKay with Timothee Chalamet, after the accident a few days ago. According to what he revealed TMZ, during the shooting of this new film, the actress was wounded in the face from some shards of glass. Jennifer was apparently shooting a scene, last February 5, around 1.30 am with her colleague Timothee, when a garbage can was thrown at a shop window. This was expected in the script, but the splinters unexpectedly hit Lawrence’s face. A small accident, which fortunately had no consequences. Work on the set was then suspended. And here, in these last hours, confirmation arrives that filming has started again.

There are a few to confirm this photos that were taken on the set, Monday 8 February. In fact, the return to the set was scheduled for yesterday. Lawrence was photographed smiling and passionately kissed Chalamet. Such images anticipate romantic moments between the two characters. The actress, with bright red hair, wears a leopard coat and a pair of jeans in this scene. Instead, Timothee is wearing a long olive green coat and a baseball cap. So, although the Coronavirus stopped production early last year and the Lawrance incident stopped work, filming is proceeding smoothly at the moment.

Besides Jennifer and Timothee, there are other faces of the high-profile film world who are starring in this new film, directed by the Oscar-winning writer. Going into detail, they are also present in the cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill. In the past couple of months, there have been sightings of their scenes all over the Boston area. Going into detail, it is a comedy that takes up the story of two scientists, played by Di Caprio and Lawrance, who discover a meteorite on a collision course with the Earth.

They try to warn the population by revealing what is about to happen, but no one seems to believe them. There is great anticipation for the release of this film consisting of a stellar cast, which should take place next year on the platform of Netflix.