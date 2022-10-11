Jennifer Lawrence or why the classics are fireproof

Jennifer Lawrence is immersed in the promotion of her latest work, Causeway. Her last stop has been the London Festival, where on Saturday we could see her, with an elegant dress that mixed her cape with a fabric studded with pearls. But this has not been the only appearance of her in the city of the Thames. After saying yes to the cape, one of the newest trends of the season -and the favorite outerwear of royals-, the British capital witnessed another look much less transgressive than the actress.

And it is that following trends is wonderful when they adapt to you, but there are also times when it is possible to feel more comfortable with classic and timeless options, which have remained unchanged over the years for a reason. This is what the interpreter decided The Hunger Games for your look more sober in the city of Big Ben. The protagonists of this style were a classic ballerina bun and a traditional smoked made with shades of gray and black.

The actress parted her blonde hair by drawing the line in the middle. She gathered her hair up to the nape of her neck, twisting it on itself, so that created a simple, traditional bow perfect for any occasion, both day and night. This hairstyle works especially when we want to highlight the shoulders and collarbone, or when we want to give special prominence to jewelry such as chokers or earrings. In Jennifer’s case, she chose the same pearl earrings that we would see later. Despite the fact that she opted for this classic updo, she gave it a more current point respecting the natural texture of her hair, something that can be seen especially on the sides of her skull. This is a hair trend that she has seen on the catwalk and that has been prevailing for several seasons.

The other element that reinforces the classic image of the look by Jennifer Lawrence is the makeup she chooses. Despite the daring trends that prevail at the moment, such as the fuchsia shade, seen in the front row of Paris, or the eyeliner Inspired by the 2000s that Tamara Falcó has worn, the interpreter prefers to stick to the look more classic, a smoky in shades of black that frames her blue gaze and gives it a lot of intensity. The simplicity of the technique of this makeup -it is about blurring- collides with the mastery and expert hand that it requires to make it really beautiful and not look like a smear of product on the eye.

Erik Terán, make-up artist at Urban Decay explains that for the shadows to acquire greater intensity when we apply them it is important not only to choose a product with good pigmentation, but also the way in which we deposit it on the eyelid. The ideal is to take the shadow and exert a gentle pressure on the skin with the brush. When we are at this point we will make a short dragging movement. If before applying the shadow we apply an eye primer, the effect will be more intense and the makeup will last longer.

