Jennifer Lawrence outlines her figure with black leggings in New York

The actress Jennifer Lawrence was captured by the paparazzi while leaving her luxurious apartment in the city of New York.

The American artist wore a black sweatshirt oversized and ones black leggings to outline your toned legs.

Lawrence32, accessorized her look with blue boots and a large brown leather bag.



Photo: Grosby Group

Additionally, she styled her blonde hair into a high ponytail, while her makeup-free face was covered with a blue mask.

the star of the ribbon Hunger Games has had different properties in New York in recent years. A few weeks ago he put up for sale the loft he owns in the Tribeca neighborhood.

the apartment of Jennifer Lawrence It has three bedrooms, luxury finishes, a kitchen equipped with expensive appliances and heated floors. For all these comforts and for its excellent location, the actress sells the property for 10.5 million dollars.

However, real estate has not turned out all that well for the artist. In 2020 she tried to sell a penthouse in New York at $15.45 million, but ultimately cheapened it by $10 million, $5.7 million less than he paid for it in 2016.

Lawrence has remained off-screen after the birth of his son with Cooke Maroneylast April, and now she is ready to return with the tape causeaway.

The film, directed by Lila Neugebauer, tells the story of a soldier who returns to the United States after fighting in Afghanistan, but has brain damage. She does, however, find company and help from a man, played by Brian Tyree Henry. causeaway It will be released in theaters and on Apple TV + on November 4.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of Jennifer Lawrence.

