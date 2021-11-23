Jennifer Lawrence paid less than Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up: “It’s not fair”

During a recent Vanity Fair interview, Jennifer Lawrence he has spanned his career so far and his hiatus from acting after a few films that didn’t go very well at the box-office; this December it will be back in theaters and on Netflix with Don’t Look Up and here she returned to talk about the question of equal wages.

Jennifer Lawrence for the new Adam McKay film received a salary of about 25 million dollars, while Leonardo DiCaprio – male co-star – he received $ 5 million more than her. Now, the Oscar-winning actress for The Positive Side admits that it was probably a question of numbers, that is, that DiCaprio generates more revenue than she does yet, but the problem of equal wages between co-stars of the same film remains in Hollywood.

“So, Leo brings more money to the box office than I do. I am extremely lucky and happy with my contract. But in other situations what I have seen – and I’m sure other working women have seen it as well – I have noticed that it is extremely inconvenient to ask about fair payment and if you question something that seems unfair you are told that it is not because of a gender disparity but you are not told exactly why it happens“.

In recent weeks, Kirsten Dunst had also talked about her salary in SpiderMan 2 compared to that of Tobey Maguire, raising the same controversy: “The pay gap between me and Spider-Man was pretty extreme“Kirsten Dunst told The Independent.”I didn’t even notice at first. I thought: Oh well, Tobey is playing Spider-Man. But do you know who was on the Spider-Man 2 poster? There was Spider-Man and I …“.

We leave you to the trailer for Don’t Look Up, in which the cast also includes Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep.