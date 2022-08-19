Jennifer Lawrence poses in a navel four months after giving birth, in a Dior campaign. | PHOTO: EFE

Four months after giving birthamerican actress Jennifer Lawrence poses in a crop top for Dior campaign and impresses with its beauty, it looks radiant. The protagonist of the successful saga of The Hunger Games drew attention to her incredible abdomen and the speed with which she recovered her figure in such a short time.

Radiant, simple, fresh and natural, Jennifer Lawrence She showed why she has become one of the most outstanding and beloved actresses in the artistic world, because in addition to her beauty and talent, her charisma and spicy sense of humor makes anyone fall in love.

beautiful and natural

It was the celebrity fashion photographer, Cass Bird, who shared on her social networks a funny and charming behind-the-scenes video of the image session for the new Dior campaign, which stars the beautiful Oscar-winning actress in 2013 for his role in The Destiny Games (Silver Linings Playbook).

In the short video, Jennifer Lawrence can be seen posing and flirting for the camera on a bed, while wearing a white and blue print ensemble consisting of matching pants and jacket, over a white top, revealing her slim abdomen.

Recall that the 32-year-old actress became a mother just four months ago, in April, along with her husband Cooke Maroneyof her first baby, of whom no further information has been given, and that kept her away from the spotlight until today.

In fact, little is known about her new family, because she did not even want to reveal if her baby is a boy or a girl, although in her last interview with Ellen DeGeneres by phone, the owner of the program escaped calling her son “he” , so he might have made the reveal everyone was hoping for.

“By the way, sometimes I hear you talking to him, and he’s really cute,” Ellen DeGeneres said at the time.

During the photo and video session, Jennifer Lawrence She captivated with her charisma, joking in front of the camera, as is characteristic of her, with faces and comments like “wow”, “Who is prettier? if you had to choose?”, referring to herself in the photo or the real image of her without posing.

The beauty of the protagonist of the Netflix movie, don’t look up (Don’t Look Up) fell in love, showing off her long, curly and golden hair, as well as her face with very natural makeup, with which she showed her tender, fresh and jovial countenance.