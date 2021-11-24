Jennifer Lawrence praises Scarlett Johansson’s bravery

The actress Jennifer Lawrence praised Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence used the lawsuit as an example of the value of a professional woman. “I thought he was extremely brave “, he saidor. “If two sides figure out how a movie is going to come out, and then it turns out that one of the parts wasn’t okay, it’s not fair “, stressed the actress.

The reasons for the dispute between Disney and Scarlett Johansson

The cause of the Scarlett Johansson left in July for the release of Black Widow, which took place both in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access. According to the lawsuit, Marvel Entertainment claimed that Black Widow would be released exclusively in theaters, the box office results would therefore have been the basis for Johansson’s salary. However, the hybrid version cut Johnasson’s pay, thus leading the actress to sue Disney for breach of contract. “These films were conceived at a time when … we certainly didn’t know about COVID “Disney’s CEO said Bob Chapek in defense of the release strategy. “Just as we have done many times before, we have found a way to fairly compensate for our talent so that, in any case, everyone feels satisfied.”

In September, Johansson and Disney settled the lawsuit, with Marvel movie colleague Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings reportedly playing a part in the decision. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney”, Johansson said. “I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together over the years and have really enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I can’t wait to continue our collaboration in the years to come ”. I am very happy that we were able to reach a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow “, added the president of Disney Studios Alan Bergman. “We appreciate your contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s words towards Scarlett Johansson?