Jennifer Lawrence pregnant and in the streets at the Women’s March

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant, but the same in the square to participate in the Women’s March, the demonstration that took place on Saturday in Washington, in support of the right to abortion for women.

Jennifer Lawrence with a big belly in the square for the right to abortion

Together with her friend Amy Schumer joined the protest that took place in many American cities at the same time to protest against the absurd law just enacted in Texas which makes it impossible to practically terminate the pregnancy.

The actress carried a sign with a very clear message: “Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies.” While Amy Schumer had another one with the inscription: «Abortion is essential».

The 40-year-old comic actress posted on her Instagram a photo with the Oscar-winning star at the march and added in the caption how it is important to support certain causes, even if they do not directly concern us: «I don’t have a womb and she is pregnant, but here we are” he wrote.

In a video shared on Instagram, Schumer had told in September that her uterus has been removed due to her disease, which is endometriosis. The actress, who has a 2-year-old son, had already talked about her battle against this condition, affecting one in 10 women of reproductive age and that sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb start growing in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Among the other celebrities attending the Woman’s March were also Alyssa Milano, Maria Shriver, Patricia Arquette and Raven-Symoné.

iO Donna


