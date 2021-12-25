Jennifer Lawrence pregnant at the premiere of Don’t look up

C.forgive me Leonardo Dicaprio, who at 47 remains one of the actors most fascinating in circulation. But at the world premiere – at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York – of Don’t look up, the latest effort by the Oscar-winning director Adam McKay, 53, all the eyes of the public and photographers were just for Jennifer Lawrence, 31.

The star, pregnant with her husband Cooke Maroney, married in 2019, showed up on the red carpet with a beautiful long gold Dior dress, embroidered with champagne-colored sequins. Instead of sleeves, a kind of finely pleated silk cloak.

The actress, with her softly tied hair and dreamy expression, she really looked like a goddess. And to the reporter’s question about Entertainment Tonight, who asked her what the thing is excites more about motherhood, she replied with the usual irony. “Truly I have no idea“He said laughing,” I think I do still have to find out!“.

The stellar cast of Don’t look up

And while everyone was doing the congratulations on her baby bump and her look, Lawrence had only words of admiration and esteem for Meryl Streep, also featured in the Netflix film. “She is the greatest actress who ever livedThe star repeated. “And every time you see her acting live confirms it“.

At the evening, in addition to the two protagonists and the director, there was an entire audience of stars, from Meryl Streep at Jonah Hill, passing through Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Tyler Perry, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Paul Guilfoyle.

On the other hand, other world-famous actors were not present at the preview, such as Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Melanie Linskey And Gina Gershon.

The plot of the film with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

The film, in cinemas from December 8th and on Netflix from December 24th, tells the story of a group of deranged astronomers – including Professor Randall Mindy, aka DiCaprio, and her student in astronomy Kate Dibiasky, the Lawrence – who discover that a comet is on a collision course with the Earth.

But not only: in communicating the discovery to the scientific community and to ordinary people, nobody gives them credit. Indeed, the problem does not seem to interest anyone.

Here, the trailer for the film:

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

The actress has kept the pregnancy strictly confidential as long as he could, before the baby bump was impossible to hide. “If someone approached me at a party and said,” My God, you’re expecting a child “, obviously I wouldn’t have pushed him away in a bad way», Specified a Vanity Fair America. “But every instinct of my body leads me to wanting to protect this child. For all his life and as long as it will be possible for me ». Indeed, from even before he came into the world.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED