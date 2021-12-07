Jennifer Lawrence pregnant at the premiere of her new movie “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence brought a very special plus-one to the New York premiere of his new film Don’t Look Up. Well, technically a plus-one in the making.

On Sunday December 5, the actress made her first red carpet appearance since she announced expect her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. For the event, J.Law charmed with her maternity style in a dress by Dior with fringes and golden beads that delicately caressed her belly and transparent cape sleeves that transform us into a real train.

getty images

JLaw revealed she was pregnant through her spokesperson last September, the 31-year-old is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The actress and the art collector they got married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island and full of stars, such as Emma Stone, Adele, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz and Amy Schumer.

Here, instead we tell you everything you want to know about Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay’s new disaster comedy, in which she plays an astronomer who along with the character of Leonardo Dicaprio attempts to warn the world of the danger of an asteroid about to crash into Earth.

They also act in the film Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett and will be released on December 24th on Netflix.

ph. getty images