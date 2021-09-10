Jennifer Lawrence pregnant. Diet? No thanks…

From nutrition to sport: in the world of Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney

Bella, Hollywood star and… soon mom! Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, art collector, met in the summer of 2018 and married a year later. It is the culmination of a dream for the American actress, in the cast of “Don’t Look Up” (together with, among others, Leonardo Di Caprio and Meryl Streep), arriving on Netflix on December 24th. What are her beauty secrets?

POWER SUPPLY – Jennifer is not a diet girl. Indeed, among his favorite deals there would be pizza, sandwiches and chips. “If I’m on a diet, I can’t work,” he told Vanity Fair in the past. “I’m hungry and I need energy to stand up.” A woman like many others, who does not give up the pleasures of the table. With a particular eye on snacks. When she is on set, in fact, Jennifer does not give up a snack to break her hunger. The important thing is that it is the right snack. A few examples? Greek yogurt, dark chocolate, hummus or vegetables “.

NOT ONLY FITNESS – Lawrence owes a lot to her former personal trainer, Dalton Wong, who helped her stay fit all the time. And he prepared it for several cinematic parts. Its secrets? First of all, drink plenty of water (even two glasses before meals to reduce the sense of hunger), check portions and find a sport that can be fun. It only takes a few minutes, even 15 a day of power circuit (plus maybe a morning jog), done well.

She trained a lot for the famous "Hunger Games" saga and, as she herself said, her body structure has also changed. "My shoulders were 5cm wider and my right arm is 2cm longer than my left arm, permanently, I guess," he said. His training consisted of different disciplines, such as running, climbing, fighting, yoga and of course archery.

AT THE MIRROR – There were moments in her life that Jennifer didn’t feel beautiful. “When I was little my brother used to tell me I was ugly,” she told InStyle. At that point, he asked Mom if she was cute. She refused to answer, telling her, “It’s not important.” And now, she is one of the most beautiful and most popular actresses in Hollywood …

BEAUTY – Jennifer revealed that she has very dry skin, which is why she would also use the night cream during the day. She would love exfoliation and zinc-based sunscreens. All products that allow her to keep her porcelain skin. His way of relaxing is curious. His favorite treatment? Watch reality tv …