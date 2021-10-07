Jennifer Lawrence pregnant on the streets of New York, but that particular …

One month after the announcement of the pregnancy in the magazine People, Jennifer Lawrence enjoying a stroll through the streets of New York with her pretty baby bump. The actress is currently expecting a child from her husband Cooke Maroney, well-known art gallery director and collector. Lawrence and Maroney had been paparazzi together for the first time in June 2018 and the following February they were already officially engaged. The couple then said “yes” on October 19, 2019, in Rhode Island.

Their wedding took place in a castle designed in 1894, with an intimate and romantic ceremony, away from the spotlight, attended by 150 guests. Despite the secrecy, some details have however leaked, such as the presence of some famous friends of the bride: in fact, they participated in the wedding Cameron Diaz, Adele, Sienna Miller ed Emma Stone. All faces well known and loved by the public, with whom the actress often goes out during her “only girls” evenings.

In addition to the unexpected lightning wedding, also thepregnancy announcement after three years together he shocked the fans of the protagonist of Hunger Games. Until a few years ago, the actress declared herself single convinced, claiming that no man ever asked her out and that her sense of humor was not appreciated. After meeting her current husband, things changed drastically and so did her old beliefs. The sources nearby said: “With him she smiles like with no other before” and she herself has always claimed that he was her soul mate and that she understood it right away. After so much waiting then, finally the actress seems to have found the right person with whom to fulfill her dream of becoming mother.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant: that detail that leaves many amazed

Today Jennifer, more in love than ever, enjoys her pregnancy without fear and above all without hiding. She was spotted on the streets of New York in a total black sports outfit, intent on a quiet walk. Specifically he wore a crop top and a leggings high waisted with a Saddle Bag from Dior and a pair of rubber slippers. The latter have horrified many, since they seem like footwear that would be worn during a relaxing moment at home and not to walk the crowded streets of the “Big Apple”. Unfortunately, the slipper is one of the hottest trends of the season, usually worn with a sock. To confirm this, in the last period the most popular influencers have been paparazzi with them on. So a question arises: Lawrence follows fashion too or did she just want to be comfortable without too much effort?