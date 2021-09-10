Jennifer Lawrence pregnant: the first images of the actress with the belly (PHOTO)

The first photos showing Jennifer Lawrence with a baby bump have gone viral on social media. The actress is in fact pregnant with her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence And pregnant and the first ones are circulating on the web photo that portray her with the belly. The American actress was immortalized walking through the streets of Manhattan, wearing a floral jumpsuit, a t-shirt and a pair of sandals. After that, she enjoyed a lunch with a friend in a restaurant in the center.

A representative of Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her pregnancy to Page Six, revealing that the actress is expecting her first child with her husband, the owner of an art gallery Cooke Maroney. Lawrence and Maroney met through the Hunger Games star’s best friend, Laura Simpson, and in 2019 he asked her to marry him. The couple then married at the famous Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019, with famous guests including Adele, Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, Ashley Olsen and Cameron Diaz.

Loading... Advertisements

Professionally speaking, Jennifer Lawrence will star in the film Don’t Look Up, whose trailer was released just this week. The feature is directed by Adam McKay and stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett.

Below, the synopsis of the film: Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the comet’s impact, continually managing the news and grabbing the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?