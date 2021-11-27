Jennifer Lawrence pregnant today talked about her marriage

For some, marriage is “a journey” for others “the death of love”. There are those who compared it to a prison and who, much more poetically, to a continuous support each other. Literature is chock full of metaphors on married life and philosophers and writers have dedicated rivers of ink to us. Too bad I found the best comparison a few days ago Jennifer Lawrence while telling of her relationship with Cooke Maroney with whom she is married and expecting their first child. “I think going shopping is a bit of a metaphor for marriage,” said the actress during an interview with Vanity Fair and in fact the comparison is all there.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I really enjoy shopping with him,” said Lawrence when asked how her marriage was going. “I don’t know why, but it fills me with a lot of joy. Maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage “. That going shopping characterizes every modern wedding (husbands once kept well away from supermarkets) is out of the question: sometimes it seems that nothing else is done. You decide what to buy, pin it down on a sheet or on a slate in the kitchen, arm yourself with holy patience and try to concentrate everything in the shortest possible time. As Lawrence points out, it’s a team effort: “Okay, we have this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and let’s do it ». Common goals, collaboration and determination: we told you it was the perfect metaphor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lawrence, then, also adds a more tender note to the picture of her and Maroney in the queue at the cashier with the card to collect points. “I always buy one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals “, he says, «and he always gives me a look like: ‘You’ll never use it. When will you do it? “And I tell him,” Yes, I will use it! Tuesday! “. But she’s always right, and I never use it.” The actress, after a few years away from the spotlight – her last leading role was in Red Sparrow in 2018 – will soon return to the big screen with Don’t Look Up, an Adam McKay film that will be released in theaters on December 10th. In the meantime she is a few months pregnant, she will soon become a mother and will have a lot to do. If she disappears again, however, we now know where to find her: in front of the cold cuts counter while her husband chooses cookies (and you say it’s not romantic).

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io