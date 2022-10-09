Jennifer Lawrence presents her new movie with an impeccable style marathon

Last September Jennifer Lawrence reappeared on the red carpet for the first time after give birth to their first child, Cy, who was born in January of this year. She did it during the Toronto International Festival with a transparent dress of high impact, which belonged to the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection of Dior Haute Couture. And, although in the last two years there have been few times that we have been able to see it in the red carpet (jealous of her privacy, she has preferred to keep her pregnancy and sentimental life private), this weekend she posed again in the photo call of BFI London Film Festival for present your next film, Causeway.

Jennifer Lawrence in a black pearl dress at the BFI London Film Festival

A very special pearl dress

I did it with a stunning black dress with pearl appliqués and a double layer of tulle and mesh that started from the neck and extended to the feet. a piece of the Del Core Spring 2023 Collectionwhich ended with a black strappy sandals by Gianvito Rossi and some coordinated Pearl earrings that were visible thanks to her updo: a low bun with a few loose strands for a more casual touch. The makeup coordinated perfectly with that air sophisticated and elegant of the dress, betting on the naturalness of the pink tones on the cheeks and lips and slightly marking the look with black eyeliner, gray shadows and mascara.

Jennifer Lawrence in a dress and pearl earrings

style marathon

But this was not the only style that the actress wore throughout the day. Shortly before, she was photographed leaving The May Fair Hotel, where she is staying in London, with a black dress with midi length and slightly asymmetrical bateau neckline. A piece that combined with the same shoes, accessories and look beauty than her red carpet look, in addition to a handbag that kept the aesthetic all black of the set. In this case, the sandals could be appreciated much better, with high heels and adjusted with an ankle strap.

Jennifer Lawrence in a black midi dress

The power of the basics

More informal was the style with which the protagonist of The Hunger Games He was leaving the Picturehouse Central cinema, in Piccadilly Circus, where he went to participate in a Press conference about the film that they would present at night. True to the basics with which she is always right and that touch of trend that characterizes her style, Jennifer wore a tailored trousers with a medium rise and slightly flared wide leg, white cotton t-shirt and a black knitted vest. Nail black 90s style sunglasses and fine frame, Garrett Leighand some square toe heeled sandals from the collection created by Gia Borghini with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. In this case, she wore her shiny hair loose and parted in the middle.

Jennifer Lawrence in black pants and vest and white t-shirt

A style marathon in which the actress has left us inspiration for all kinds of events, from day to night. looks that demonstrate the power of basics and the color black as a bet always successful and that prove, once again, the status of Jennifer Lawrence as one of the most elegant women in Hollywood.