Jennifer Lawrence proves that she is a modern and fashionable mom with a mini dress and sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most famous and successful actresses, who to her 31 years living his best moment.

And it is that not only has he just succeeded in the movie don’t look upalso just became mother for the first time.

It was in february of this year that the actress gave birth to her baby, although the exact date of birth and the sex of her little one are still unknown.

The truth is that the paparazzi have already caught her walking with her baby and husband, in her role as mom, revealing that it is the best.

And recently we saw her taking a walk with a modern and fresh look, proving that she is the most chic mom.

Jennifer Lawrence gives a fashion lesson for moms with a minidress and sneakers

Jennifer was caught looking more beautiful than ever just four months after giving birth with a Very chic white minidress.

the garment It was wide, it had short puffed sleeves, with a slight neckline, and lace at the bottom, and she combined it with a pair of white tennis shoes

His hair took him loose and natural, without a drop of makeup, and with a yellow sports bag.

“I loved this look of Jennifer Lawrence”, “she is the most beautiful mom”, “I always love her style”, “the most elegant”, “wow how beautiful and sexy she looks”, “it doesn’t seem like she gave birth to this year wow”, and “she looks beautiful, being a mother suited her better than ever”, were some of the reactions on networks.

Thus, the actress gave a great fashion lesson, and that is that after giving birth we can wear short, chic clothes, without any problem, and with all the security.

Just over four months after giving birthJennifer Lawrence looks better than ever, and feels good about her figure.