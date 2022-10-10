Jennifer Lawrence puts on the table how much appearances are deceiving

Jennifer Lawrence lived a leap to stardom like few Hollywood actresses. After his first Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone and the massive success it brought The Hunger Gamesovernight became one of the most admired celebrities by the public and industry, a fame that intensified when he won his golden statuette for The good side of things and that made it remain on the crest of the wave throughout the past decade. However, behind this image of a successful person, not everything was as idyllic as we perceived it.

Jennifer Lawrence at the European premiere of Causeway at the London Film Festival (Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

After a stint away from acting, Lawrence is returning with projects that aim to set the trend in Hollywood again. After starring in the 2021 Oscar-nominated comedy don’t look up for Netflix, this year it stomps again with Causeway, a drama about an American soldier who suffers from brain damage after being injured in combat. But, as she has rightly pointed out during the promotion of this latest title, the new stage of her career comes with a crucial difference compared to what she experienced years ago.

And it is that, before the phenomenon from The Hunger Games and the repercussion of the Oscar, She felt overwhelmed and felt that she had lost control of her life. As she has told in an intervention at the London Film Festival (collected by media such as Variety), despite the tenacity and confidence she had as a young actress, she believes that success led her to become a mere product of Hollywood. Thus, her impression was that other people decided on the course of her life and career.

“I think I lost my sense of control”Lawrence said. “Between The Hunger Games premiere and winning the Oscar, I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big group decision.”. In fact, the actress admits that she even finds it difficult to think clearly throughout this stage of success. “When I reflect now, I can’t think of the next few years because I only remember one loss of control.”nuanced

These statements collide with the public image that Jennifer Lawrence always gave us. All those who followed his career will remember the naturalness with which he unfolded in interviews and promotional events, the sympathy and closeness that he gave off in each intervention on television, how well he seemed to function in an industry as complicated as Hollywood’s and how everything the world fell in love with her. But, in the end, this, which she can see perfectly exemplified in the promotions of the four films of The Hunger GamesIt was just a mere facade.

As she herself has explained, behind this seemingly idyllic rise to stardom was the artificial construction of a product, of an appearance that was not real. That is, Hollywood studios and agents building their own lives and images according to what would work for viewers. And this ended up taking its toll on him, because not having a final decision about what he should do or what roles to choose undoubtedly ends up damaging the self-confidence and mental health of any person.

but lawrence now he has returned with a completely different mindset. From now on, her intention is to establish herself as the producer of the projects of which she is a part. In fact, Causeway, the film that he has just presented in London and which has already been shown at the Toronto festival in September, marks his debut in this role, having created a company called ‘Excellent Cadaver’ to have control of the films in which he participates. And she couldn’t have had a better start, because the critics have received her with open arms and she aims to make a splash in the next awards season.

