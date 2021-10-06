Jennifer Lawrence, quasi-mom on the streets of New York

No announcements sealed the pregnancy of Jennifer Lawrence. The actress, whose rounded shapes alone gave rise to the first gossip, limited herself to confirming through a spokesperson that she was expecting her first child. If male, if female, if expected by the end of the year or the beginning of the next, she didn’t bother to say so. Jennifer Lawrence, married to the art collector for two years Cooke Maroney, has leaked the minimum wage. Then, he continued with his usual life: with the battles of all time, the marches in the streets of New York, the same walks in comfortable clothes.

The 31-year-old has decided to face the pregnancy, at least from a media point of view, with the same attitude that over the years he has used in his profession, with the same normality, the same frank way of communicating only what he deems right. “Jen has always had a desire to be a mother and in Cooke she has found a mate she loves and respects. She loves being married, she loves married life and, with Cooke, she has managed to build a solid foundation for a child. She can’t wait to become a mother “, a source told People, explaining how Lawrence has no intention of choosing a single role, a label that defines her uniquely.

“Love his job and will continue to love it. Like many other actresses, she will be able to balance her being a professional and her being a wife and mother. And he will know how to do it well. Jen is down to earth. He knows, however, that a satisfied and satisfied mother will be a better mother than one who renounces what she loves and then regrets it, “continued the anonymous, painting an ambitious and realistic picture of Jennifer Lawrence, a framework within which motherhood is not an obstacle and does not become a proclamation, only the conscious choice of a woman who has her desires very clear in her head.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer for the right to abortion: “I don’t have a womb and she’s pregnant, but we’re here”

READ ALSO

Jennifer Lawrence soon mom: the first child is on the way with her husband Cooke Maroney