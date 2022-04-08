Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence returns to Channel 5 with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay 2 | Films

Photo of James James
1 minute read

Samantha CoifferApril 8, 2022 – 12:15

Relive the final part of the saga in our programming for Saturday, April 9

At Channel 5 we know that Jennifer Lawrence is one of your favorite actresses, so this Saturday April 9th ​​we have a program that you will love.

We start at 3:45 p.m. with Passengers, a 2016 film in which the actress is woken up by Chris Pratt 90 years before reaching her destination on a space trip.

Then, prepare your best snack because at 18:00 pm we will broadcast El Sinsajo Part 2 or also known as El Sinsajo Parte Final, a film released in 2015.

Join Jennifer Lawrence alongside Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and Sam Claflin as they form a great plot, well cast, to close out the saga and relive the thrilling finale where Peeta is brainwashed and rescued by District 13.

At the end, do not detach yourself from our programming because we will broadcast the match between América vs. Juárez and we will close the night with Zac Efron and the movie Mike and Dave Los Busca Novias.

Not bad right? You already know, we have an appointment next Saturday on Channel 5.

