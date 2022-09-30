Jennifer Lawrence returns to the fray after becoming a mother

She has spent the last few months in a beautiful personal bubble, enjoying Cy, the seven-month-old son she has had with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, whom she married almost two years ago. But when the Toronto International Film Festival selected his film Causeway to have its world premiere there, Jennifer Lawrence knew it was time to go out into the world.

Toronto is usually the starting point for the promotional campaigns of the big studios and platforms, which, if they are successful, conclude on Oscar night. In addition to being the protagonist, Causeway It is the first film that his production company, Excellent Cadaver, has concluded, so he knew that he could not miss the appointment.

The actress, upon arrival at the premiere of her new movie two weeks ago in Toronto AP

Although the festival usually summons the most important figures in Hollywood for these same reasons, its red carpets are not as glamorous as those of Cannes or Venice, but the 32-year-old actress still appeared at the Royal Alexander Theater on King Street With a long dress that had nothing to envy to the ones she has worn in her numerous award campaigns, which have earned her an Oscar out of four nominations and three Golden Globes out of five nominations.

In Causeway , Lawrence stars as a member of the US Army Corps of Engineers who has suffered a serious head injury after her vehicle was hit by a bomb in Afghanistan. After recovering, she is sent back to her hometown of New Orleans, where she feels uneasy and misses her military life, but everything changes when she meets a mechanic played by rising Bryan Tyree Henry, with whom she establishes a close friendship.

Born into a conservative family in Kentucky, the artist grew up Republican but today defines herself as liberal.

The film has been described by critics as a return to independent sources for Lawrence, who earned his first nomination at just 20 years old for Winter’s Bone , a film that caused a great impact at the Sundance Film Festival, winning two important prizes there. Beyond the recognitions that may come to him, Causeway It is already a triumph for the now producer, who managed to add the independent distributor A24, since Apple will release it worldwide on November 4.

As he explained in a recent interview with the magazine fashion , his company is named after a term used by the Sicilian mafia for that important figure he will try to assassinate, in reference to Lawrence’s philosophy that every time he commits to a project, he gives everything to achieve what he wants. is proposed. And it is certainly on the right track. He has five other projects in development, including Bad Blood, another biography of failed businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried on The Dropout series). Adam McKey will direct it and when it is filmed it will also be available on Apple.

The actress, in a sequence of ‘Causeway’ MF

Who was for a time the highest paid actress in Hollywood and worked non-stop for a decade, amassing a fortune that today is estimated at around 160 million euros, took a long vacation after the premiere of red sparrow in 2018, although the last film of his from that stage to reach theaters was the unsuccessful X-Men: Dark Phoenix . His return occurred last year with don’t look up for which she went out to campaign for the awards in her last months of pregnancy.

In fashion , Jennifer says that she feels like a different woman because of Cy’s arrival in her life, and reveals that she felt very hit by the political schism that the United States experienced, first with Trump and then with the pandemic. Born into a conservative family in Kentucky, Jennifer grew up as a Republican but today considers herself a liberal, which has generated a confrontation that she detailed in the meeting with the magazine: “I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my father and my family, and to try to understand that they receive different information than I do and that their lives are very different from mine,” he said.





determined that Causeway be the beginning of a new cinematographic stage, Jennifer has already started shooting no hard feelings the second film by Gabe Stupnitsky, forged as a screenwriter in office which Sony acquired for a significant sum of money and will be released next year .

After bad-blood it will be the turn of Paolo Sorrentino’s new film, in which he will tell the true story of the powerful agent Sue Mengers, famous for representing some of the most powerful stars in Hollywood in the sixties and seventies, still untitled and in which he also participates with his production company.