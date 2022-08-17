Jennifer Lawrence revealed the day she almost killed a person

Jennifer Lawrence On more than one occasion, she demonstrated all her talent for acting, which is why the 31-year-old actress is one of the favorites and the offers rain down on her, without forgetting that, when she was only 20 years old, she became the youngest in be nominated for an Oscar, which she won two years after that nomination.

However, it cannot be denied that thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen in the few films of the saga of The Hunger Games, gained great popularity and began to draw the attention of the industry. That opportunity of hers changed her life forever and, fortunately for her, she was able to quickly detach herself from the story, something that does not happen to everyone so easily.

Jennifer Lawrence.

Some years ago, Jennifer Lawrence humorously recalled one of his most controversial anecdotes during the filming of the aforementioned production. That little accident almost cost the life of one of the members of the production.

The actress was shooting some scenes in Hawaii, in an area where some sacred rocks were available for the locals. At that time she had to wear her famous wetsuit that totally compressed her and did not give her as much freedom to move comfortably.

In a moment, Jennifer Lawrence he began to feel an itch on his body and looked for something to scratch. It was at that moment that she saw one of the rocks and used them on more than one occasion as her place of relief for her when that happened to her. The actress scratched herself rubbing against the rock without noticing that it was sacred.

But once, while he was trying to soothe his itch with that rock, he pushed it so far that it started rolling down a ravine and ended up destroying the Hunger Games sound set. In addition, that fall down almost ended the life of one of the sound technicians who was in the area.

The actress during The Hunger Games.

“We were recording The Hunger Games in Hawaii and there were some sacred rocks. You’re not supposed to sit on them, because you’re not supposed to show them your genitals. However, I was wearing a black wetsuit and, my goodness, those rocks were great for scratching! A stone that she was sitting on eventually came loose. It was huge and it rolled down the mountain until it almost killed our sound boy,” he said. Jennifer Lawrence.