Jennifer Lawrence reveals that she had two abortions before becoming a mother for the first time | People

Six months have passed since Jennifer Lawrence became a new mother at the age of 31 with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The actress, who is reluctant to talk about her private life, has dared to take the step of telling the details of her motherhood and how she has changed her life on the cover of the October issue of the American edition of fashion. She has finally revealed that she and Maroney have had a child named Cy, after one of her husband’s favorite artists, the American painter Cy Twombly.

Motherhood has made Lawrence reflect on issues such as abortion, with which she has always been in favor, but now from a different point of view. The actress, winner of the Oscar in 2013 for her role in The good side of things, has announced that, before having this first child, she suffered two abortions. The first, in her twenties (she does not reveal when exactly), when she had already taken off in the film industry. At that time she decided to terminate her pregnancy, but before doing so she had a miscarriage. The second time was in 2020, during the filming of the Netflix movie don’t look up. In the interview, the interpreter says that then she did want to continue with the pregnancy, but that she lost the baby, and that she had to undergo an operation to remove part of the tissue from the uterus. At the time that she conducted the interview with fashionat the end of June, the issue of abortion was very topical in the US after the repeal of the right to abortion by the Supreme Court.

More information

Most of the members of this judicial body were elected during the term of Donald Trump, and the actress has not hesitated to comment on the former US president: “It breaks my heart because America had to choose between a woman [Hillary Clinton] or a dangerous ‘mayonnaise pot’ [Trump]. So they said, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the ‘mayonnaise jar’.

Although the actress has not given more details about what her son is like, she has focused on explaining the concerns she faces after her recent motherhood. “My little boy is going to grow up and have to go to school one day. Guns are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. And people continue to vote for politicians who receive money from the National Rifle Association. My head explodes,” she comments.

Another of Lawrence’s fears during her pregnancy was speaking publicly about it: “It’s scary, but only because it’s different on every body. If he said, ‘He’s wonderful from the beginning,’ people would think that, in his case, he wasn’t and they would be sad.” Her friends were the ones who helped her overcome that fear that the artist felt and who accompanied her in the process. “They told me that it was scary, that I might not connect from the beginning or that I would not fall in love right away,” she says. She even wondered if she was going to love her son as much as she loved her cat. She knew as soon as Cy was born. “The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life was starting all over again, that it was the first day of my new life,” she recalls. Her first child has changed the way she loves, even her husband: “My heart has expanded to a capacity that I did not know.”

Jennifer Lawrence showed her pregnancy in the promotion of ‘Don’t look up’ released at the end of 2021. Gotham (GC Images)

Estranged from her family due to their different political ideologies since the 2016 elections, she is now trying to redirect the relationship through her newborn son. The help of a therapist has been essential for the process: “I have worked very hard these five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand them.” The repeal of the right to abortion was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Although she was raised in a conservative family, her ideology changed in adolescence. Despite the differences, the actress has the perfect solution to mitigate political message traffic in family groups: send baby photos.

At 32, the four-time Oscar nominee is now embarking on the promotion of Causeways, a film in which she stars and in which she plays an American soldier after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, Canada, which will be held from September 8 to 18. During the interview, Lawrence has not missed the opportunity to criticize the inequality that exists in the salaries of actors and actresses. All this after learning that Leonardo DiCaprio, her co-star in don’t look up, he charged 4.4 million euros more than her for that tape. “It doesn’t matter how much you do. Still not going to pay me as much as that guy [DiCaprio] for my vagina?