Jennifer Lawrence reveals which Don’t Look Up co-star it was “difficult” to shoot with

Jennifer Lawrence found it “very, very difficult” to shoot with “master comedian” Jonah Hill.

The couple stars together in Adam McKay’s sci-fi satirical film, ‘Don’t Look Up’ – which tells the story of a comet about to destroy the Earth – and the 31-year-old actress admitted that it was hard to control the laughter on the set with the 38 year old comic star.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer recalled how it was “really, really hard to film with Jonah, and just not screw up shot after shot, laughing”

Jennifer added that they had “a whole day with him improvising insults against me. It was amazing…[Jonah] and Meryl [Streep] they were the only ones who should do that kind of improvisation “

She exploded: “I mean, he’s just a master comedian”

Meanwhile, the director recently made it clear that ‘Don’t Look Up’ was supposed to contain masked crew members.

After director Ben Kohler posted the scene in question on TikTok under the title “oopsy,” McKay revealed that he was intentional to document the “strange shooting experience” in the midst of the global pandemic.

He tweeted alongside an E! “Good eye!

“We left that blip of the crew on purpose to commemorate the strange experience of filming”

McKay previously said there were times when the film – which also has Leonardo DiCaprio – mirrored what was happening in the real world, even though the director feels it was more about the coronavirus crisis.

The director of ‘Vice’ said: “It was really weird because you saw the movie and you know the premise – a lot of it is like Covid. Every third day I get messages from our cast and crew saying, ‘Oh, my God, this scene from the movie just happened.’

“I had a moment where I thought, ‘Do we have to make this movie?’ I picked up the script and realized it read differently. The film has never been on Covid; it was all about how we profited and distorted the means by which we speak and communicate. He was always on social media, on careerism and greed “.