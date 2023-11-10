Jennifer Lawrence, revolutionary and out of this world

angel

Jennifer Lawrence will return as the original savior of the districts.

However, this time, it was not she who introduced herself as the tribute and she would not be the heroine of the prequel to the Suzanne Collins saga, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, to be released on November 16, she would be shooting Katniss Everdeen. Thanks to the revival of The Hunger Games Trilogy, which is now available in theaters nationally.

As much as they would have loved to see her return to the character, it was impossible to include Katniss in this new storyline, as it was developed long before the brave savior appeared.

Song of Songbirds and Serpents focuses on Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) before he becomes the dictatorial President of Panem. Appointed the guardian of District 12, he strikes up a dangerous relationship with his tribute, the mysterious Lucy Gray (Rachel Ziegler), the pair of whom will be revealed in the games, one that can hang like a bird and the other, bite like a poison. Could. snake.

Other celebrities like Viola Davis and Peter Dinklage also feature in the film.

The good news is that the essence of Everdeen is in Lawrence’s veins, as she’s been responsible for sharing all that feminine power in every role she’s played since her iconic character.

Without a doubt, a revolutionary who does not need to accept post-apocalyptic and utopian roles to demonstrate this, because through comedy he has achieved it.

And, of course, without forgetting her participation in the Marvel Comics superhero genre such as Mystique in X-Men: First Class, where she managed to emulate and equal the power given to the mutant in the original saga by actress Rebecca Romijn. Mutant.

She also gave life to a girl with borderline personality disorder who doesn’t let her diagnosis and gossip dictate her life in the Destiny games; A scientist who, in the middle of a disaster, is willing to show just how ridiculous humanity can be in the face of adversity in Don’t Look Up and even his most recent role in the comedy, Do Me the Favor, recently Has been added to HBO in . Max Catalog, in which she uses her beauty to seduce a teenager and turn his life into disaster.

Lawrence has an invisible charisma and a challenging attitude towards every project put before her, it is not without reason that she became the idol of the millennial generation. It guarantees and promotes female independence, to the extent that she herself criticizes women who have criticized her for dressing as she likes. “It’s not feminist, it’s sexist,” she said in 2018, when she was criticized for wearing a cold-weather Versace dress.

“Whatever I wear is my choice and my problem,” he clarified on Facebook.

He is 33 years old and seems to have the world at his feet, yet, there is no need to confront anyone as as of now he has a net worth of five billion dollars thanks to his career in Hollywood with the above mentioned movies. It’s a guess and even if they did. Told that the great Mecca of commercial cinema is quite suspicious.

Roles in which he has worked together with famous personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, Chris Pratt, Eric Lenchherr, Meryl Streep, and which have managed to stand out in such a way that they have been honored 2013 He received an Oscar for The Games of Destiny and three other nominations for Blood Ties (2010), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015).

This is on the artistic side, while on a personal level she has been a figure to follow for her witty and spontaneous way of being, from being the epic heroine she herself makes fun of, to photobombing red carpets with her partner Till-the stars. And let’s not forget her insights and brutal honesty in interviews, the star is the queen of entertainment without even trying.

As far as his family life is concerned, it is no less glitzy but much more private. In 2019, she married gallerist Cook Maroney, whom she met a year earlier through a mutual friend. Things seemed fated, because, despite being very discreet, multiple sources reported how happy they made each other, and they eventually got married.

By February 2022, their love story was further enhanced by the welcoming of their first child, Cy, an experience which she says has changed her life and she is thoroughly enjoying it, but facing Not before talking about the fear he felt while doing it. On stage for the first time.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood, because it’s so different for everyone, and if I say something like, ‘It was great for me from the beginning,’ some people will think, ‘It’s not for me. “And that would make them feel bad. Luckily, I have a lot of friends who were very honest with me and told me that I might not be able to connect right away and so I’m willing to forgive if that happens,” the actress told Vogue magazine last year.

Lawrence shared her fear of feeling pressured to think about things like she had to love her baby more than her cat ‘What if she didn’t? What if I love him like my own child?’ he asked himself, laughing.

However, the experience was as rewarding as she expected and she has now continued setting trends since motherhood.

“With this, now, it is the first day of my life, as if it has just begun. I fell in love (with Sai) so much that now I have fallen in love with all the children. “Newborns are wonderful, they are pink, soft and delicate, little survivors and I love them all, and now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I immediately say: Oh, Beautiful!” he said during the same interview.

It’s these things and more that have quickly made Lawrence one of the guild’s favorites, not only of her thousands of fans but also of colleagues like Emma Stone, Adele, Amy Schumer, and Nicole Richie. Who often go on outings for fun.

Her fame is such that even the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Japanese magician Gege Akutami, declared her a saint by making her the inspirational woman of Yuji Itadori in his story, the sorceress who is determined to destroy Sukuna, the terrible demon within her. Tries.

J-Law, through and through, is an extraordinary woman.