Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Justin Bieber and other celebrities who suffered bullying and maybe you did not know

Currently, if we name renowned artists such as Jennifer Lawrence or Robert Pattinson, we might think that they were always successful and talented. However it was not always so. Cases of violence and harassment in classrooms are more common than we imagine, They have always existed and even more so now with new technologies that can accentuate abuses or increase them exponentially.

Everyone can be victims of bullying, without distinction, and it is important to understand that people who suffer and are victims of bullying must be heard and treated so that the abuse does not increase and so that they can overcome this bad moment in their lives.

This is the case of some of the most famous artists who suffered bullying in their childhood, here we present part of their history.

The heartthrob of “The Batman” suffered during his time at school. According to the same actor, he told him at the time of him in an interview with Univisión: “I was in a school in England and my so-called friends were laughing at me and even hitting me because I wanted to be an actor in Hollywood.”

“It was a very uncomfortable and difficult situation for me, I felt bad. At that time nobody defended me, but luckily, I managed to overcome absolutely everything and now I fulfill my dreams”, he assured.

“If you are lucky enough to be different, never change”, assures the artist against bullying. The renowned singer and songwriter is a active spokesperson for the fight against bullying.

Every time the subject comes up, he demonstrates a very forceful posture to face it: “You can let it destroy you or use it as motivation to dream bigger and work harder. I was never invited to parties and now I look back and I am so grateful to have been at home playing the guitar until my fingers bled”, she assured in her fight.

The famous singer admitted to the media that, in his school years, he was bullied by his classmates. The artist is another of the celebrities who is very committed to helping with the cause against bullying, for this reason he composed “Born to be somebody” for the documentary “Bully”.

“You always have to report what happens, whether you are a victim or a witness, if not, the suffering is much more intense and hope is lost”, assured once in the renowned program Showbiz Tonight.

Lady Gaga confessed some time ago that she was a victim of bullying during her adolescence. She recounted that, in a humiliating way, a group of boys he put it in a garbage can while the rest of the students left the institute.

Currently, the singer is not insensitive to this issue and helps fight against school abuse through its social networks.

The singer told the Huffington Post newspaper: “My big nose, my very curly brown hair and my overweight marked everything. The offenses they made hurt me more. They gave me nicknames that I will never forget, but that I prefer to reserve for myself.

The singer has faced everything despite her youth, their sentimental breakups, bearing the weight of fame and even living in a rehabilitation center to overcome an eating disorder they have been part of the things he has had to overcome.

One of them was bullying, at some point the artist told TMZ.com: “I remember the hard times that I went through and that caused me problems that I have to overcome with day to day…The final straw was one day I was in the bathroom and the lights went out. I couldn’t turn them back on because I had to have a key in a separate part of the school…I called my mother in tears and told her I never wanted to go back to school again. It was a very hard moment. she was alone”.

Because of this he dropped out of school and finished his studies with a private teacher. For her, Telling your story helps others not to feel helpless and to ask for help.

The star of “The Hunger Games” felt excluded and ignored by her classmates, in such a way that she had to change schools many times.

Once in The Sun newspaper, the artist recounted: “My classmates were very mean to me. When I was already in high school, things changed a bit. She was already positioned in the artistic medium and, for that reason, they kind of respect you. But despite that, one day a girl he handed out invitations in front of me to go to his birthday and he didn’t invite me. That is also bullying“, he pointed.

You can also suffer bullying for beauty, this is the case of the renowned actress of “Transformers”. Her classmates made fun of her, They yelled at her for wearing false eyelashes and contact lenses to pretend she was prettier than everyone.

“Since I was born I have felt like a fish out of water. At school she had no friends. Everyone hated me and I was a complete mess. My friends were not my age, and I also started to have a very aggressive personality, so the girls did not like me. I have only had one friend in my whole life, “she assured the media.

He goes on to say, “And as a teenager, I had to suffer through negative comments and other hardships. So I learned early on to make myself a protective shell. A good lesson to survive in Hollywood, where they first take you up to heaven and, immediately afterwards, they destroy you, ”said the actress.