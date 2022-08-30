Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Crop Top in Yoga Class 6 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Image Credit: (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Jennifer Lawrence, 32, was seen heading to a yoga class in New York City on August 30, six months after becoming a mother for the first time. She donned an athletic outfit of long black leggings and a spaghetti strap black tank top that she accessorized with layered necklaces and a navy blue baseball cap. She completed her outfit with brown Illesteva sunglasses, a forest green bag, and Adidas sandals paired with gray socks.

the The Hunger Games the actress gave birth to her son with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, in February and has only been seen outside and a few times since, such as on a family walk with Cooke and his parents just a week after they welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. Jennifer and Cooke made their first public debut as parents just days earlier at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where they enjoyed a meal without their little one. Then, in June, they were spotted house hunting in the Coldwater Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills and visiting an Italian food market at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles.

Jennifer and Cooke have not only been distant from each other with their public outings; They also haven’t released any information about their son at all, including his gender and name. However, fans think that their neighbor, Ellen Degeneres64, accidentally revealed the sex of his son in The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May when I was chatting with the new mom. Ellen mentioned being a neighbor of the Silver Linings Playbook actress and said, “Sometimes I hear you talking to to the and it’s so cute,” hinting that her baby is a boy. hollywoodlife contacted J.Law representatives about the situation, but was unable to get a response.

Jennifer was last seen on a red carpet in December 2021 to promote her Netflix movie, don’t look upin which he acted with Leonardo Dicaprio, meryl streepY jonah hill. It looks like fans won’t be seeing Jennifer in one for quite some time. In December 2021, a person close to the actress revealed hollywoodlife EXCLUSIVELY that you will not return to work for at least one year after the birth of your baby. “As far as Jen’s career, she’s really enjoyed having this break and focusing on herself and her pregnancy. She has worked hard for a number of years and it has been very rewarding for her,” the source explained. “She will act again, but not until a year after the baby is born.”

fashion items now

The source said that Jennifer has been reading scripts during her downtime, so maybe fans won’t have to wait too long until she returns to the big screen.