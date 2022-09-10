Jennifer Lawrence says Hollywood will never pay her like a man

Although Jennifer Lawrence is one of the best paid actresses in Hollywood, she recognizes that the difference with men still exists.

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the great exponents of her generation in the world of acting and as such she saw how the checks she receives for each of her works were getting fatter over time, however this interpreter still recognizes that Hollywood maintains a debt with respect to the difference woman/man.

The actress has a career with great successes as The Hunger Gamesthe saga X Men, don’t look up, American Scandal Y Mother! However, she still maintains a claim regarding the differences between women and men when it comes to being paid, even taking into account that Lawrence earned 10 million dollars for an entry in The Hunger Games and in 2014 and 2015 she was the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

We are in 2022 and although it may seem incredible, we still have to talk about differences in the contracts of women and men. Perhaps that is why the idea of ​​being more inclusive and respecting the other for what he is as a human being still sounds very revolutionary. What if, Jennifer Lawrence She experienced these differences in her career on more than one occasion when her male colleagues took more dollars home for the same project.

Some examples of what Jennifer had to live in the industry? According to information from Varietythe interpreter earned much less than her male colleagues in the film American Scandal (2013), while in 2021, it was revealed that Jennifer earned $5 million less than Leonardo Dicaprio in the hit movie Netflix don’t look up. All this being a consecrated figure!

Jennifer Lawrence calls for equality

In an interview with fashion, Jennifer Lawrence He acknowledged this worrying fact of reality by admitting that all Hollywood actors take home juicy checks, but that does not make the female/male gap any less unfair: “It doesn’t matter how much you do. Aren’t they still going to pay me as much as that guy, for my v***na?”was the strong reaction of the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence She was the third youngest performer to be nominated for an Oscar, which she won two years later for her unforgettable performance as Tiffany Maxwell in The Destiny Games. She achieved international recognition after playing Katniss Everdeen, the heroine of the successful saga of The Hunger Games and also with her role as Mystique in the franchise X Men.