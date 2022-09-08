Jennifer Lawrence Says She Can’t Forgive Her Dad For Supporting Donald Trump

Jennifer Lawrence has more or less stayed out of the entertainment industry in recent years due to her family life. She rose to international fame at a very young age and has managed to maintain a solid career in Hollywood. She recently gave an interview to Vogue in which she shares intimate details of her life, including the fact that she has worked tirelessly to forgive the radical views of her father, who is a supporter of of donald trump and the MAGA movement.

Lawrence landed a major role in X-Men: First Class, however, it was with the trilogy born out of The Hunger Games that ultimate popularity was established in his lifetime. Over the years came notable films such as Destiny Games (which earned her the Oscar for Best Actress when she was only 22 years old), American Hustle, Serena, Passengers, ¡mama!, Operation Red Sparrow and many others. It is clear that her work has not been necessary for her and she is only 32 years old and she already has a fortune of US $ 160 million.

Gary Lawrencefather of Jennifer and loyal follower donald trump, had problems with his daughter due to the ideas he has about life in the United States. the star of American Scandal it simply does not tolerate those who do not take into account the injustices that still happen in the country:

I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: it is different. The information you are receiving is different. His life is different. I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I do not can. I’m sorry, I’m just expressing myself, but I can no longer deal with people who don’t take politics into account. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too terrible. Politics is killing people.

Don’t Look Up It was a source of conscience for Jenniferwho also admitted to fashion that he had to take therapy for the recurring nightmares and bad times caused by Fox’s far-right journalists, who were emulated in the film. The truth is don’t look up divided opinion among viewers. While some agree that the film offered a realistic view or at least a reflection on the state of the Earth, its disconnection from nature and its addiction to numbers and screens, others point out that Adam McKay’s satire was seen overshadowed by a cheap humor that permeates the whole and that finally prevented the full appreciation of the message that you want to take to each home.

Lawrence She also shared her experience now that she is a mother:

My heart has expanded to a capacity I did not know. I include my husband in that… The morning after giving birth, I felt like my whole life had started all over again. It was the first day of my life. I just looked. She was so in love. I also fell in love with all the babies everywhere. Newborns are so amazing. It’s these little pink, swollen, fragile survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby cry in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, gorgeous.’

