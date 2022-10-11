Jennifer Lawrence says she lost control of her life after winning the Oscar

An impeccable performance, a fall on the way to pick up an Oscar, an unusual spontaneity in Hollywood and a saga that became the most watched of the moment were enough to elevate Jennifer Lawrence to the category of superstar in 2012. Everyone wanted to know about her, to interview her, to give some detail about her life or to repeat one of those phrases that reached all over the world quickly and even before the term viral was coined. The actress was the most sought after, her outfits the most commented… and it took its toll. “I think I lost control in some way,” the artist admitted in an interview during the London film festival.

“between the premiere of The Hunger Games and winning the Oscar made me such a commodity that every decision I had to make became a team effort. When I think about it now I can’t look at those years after that, because I felt out of control”, said Jennifer Lawrence. Between 2012 and 2018 the work was constant. With two or three premieres a year, endless tours around the world and exhaustion as a rulebut none of his later films got as good reviews as the first in the post-apocalyptic saga or the one he starred in with Bradley Cooper. He worked with the actor up to two more times and was nominated for the award on two other occasions, adding four in total (the first was in 2010 with Winter’s Bone).

But then came the criticism, with works like passengersthe last of the saga X Men either red sparrowhighly questioned by experts, and Jennifer Lawrence decided to take a break. She decided to walk away from the industry, get married and be a mother, enjoying her life and rediscovering the creative point where she wanted to work. And her success returned to her hands with the premiere in 2021 of don’t look upafter what now comes Causeway, an Apple TV+ original that tells the story of a US soldier who sustains a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. “Now I feel like I’m doing something personal again for the first time in a long time,” the interpreter revealed. A decade after winning the Oscar, it remains unprocessed that he is part of that exclusive club of Hollywood in which only the best interpreters enter.

It is the first time of Jennifer Lawrence as a producer with the company she has named “Excellent Cadaver”, a term that the Sicilian mafia would apparently use to refer to an operation against a celebrity, so in his own transformation process everything made sense: “I think a part of me wanted to end that other part.” ANDthey started working on Causeway in 2019, but the pandemic arrived and forced her to stop even more than she already wanted, also giving rise to a space to creatively develop the script in the direction they were looking for. As the interpreter has commented, this is her most personal work and he feels it even as if they were pages of his diaryin addition to being low-budget, which provides another factor of intimacy.