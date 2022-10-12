Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s ‘Too Old’ to Join Another Film Franchise

There is no doubt that one of the most prominent actresses in Hollywood is Jennifer Lawrenceas the star managed to establish his fame thanks to his participation in two popular film franchises: The Hunger Games and X-Men.

However, despite being in a good position in the industry, the actress considers that she is “too old” to participate in more movie franchises.

No more movie sagas for Jennifer Lawrence

In a recent interview for Deadline, Jennifer Lawrence expressed her opinion about film franchises where, despite considering them very funny, she thinks that at 32 years old she is too old to participate in them again.

“Franchises are so much fun. I could never do one now because I’m too old and frail,” said the actress, recalling her time in the Hunger Games film series and how she went through a “loss of control” in the years after her role as Katniss Everdeen.

“Between The Hunger Games premiere and winning the Oscar, I think I kind of became a commodity where I felt like every decision was a big group decision, because I had no idea what a big movie star would do to sequel or what Katniss Everdeen should do after this,” added Jennifer Lawrence.

One of Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming film releases is Causeway, an Apple TV+ drama film in which the actress plays an American soldier who is wounded in combat in Afghanistan and suffers brain damageafter which he returns to his home in New Orleans where he will fight to recover.

Do you think Jennifer Lawrence will stop participating in film franchises or will she end up changing her mind as is often the case with other actors and actresses? Tell us your opinions in our comments section.