Jennifer Lawrence shocks fans and reveals: “I almost died”

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she nearly died in a plane crash!

The Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence risked dying. On board her private jet, she “prepared” for death, also sending her last greetings to her family. A terrible experience that irremediably marked her and that brought her serious psychic repercussions. The incident occurred in the summer of 2017, while the actress was on board a plane flying from Louisville, Kentucky, to New York. During the flight both engines of the plane failed, leaving Jennifer Lawrence and her traveling companions with the belief that they would soon die, so much so that the actress left some farewell messages to his family. “My skeleton was all that was left on the seat. We were all going to die. I started leaving voice messages to my family, you know things like ‘I had a great life, I’m sorry’ “.

To the microphones of Vanity Fair the actress explained the reason behind her apology to the family: “I felt guilty. Everyone would have been so depressed by my death. And, oh my God, Pippi [il cane di Lawrence] it was on my lap. That was the worst part. I was holding this little creature in my arms that has no faults, no she asked to get on the plane and be part of all this “.

Read also Jennifer Lawrence on the salary gap between her and Leonardo DiCaprio: “It is inconvenient to ask for more money”

Lawrence reveals that she “started praying” when she saw the airstrip crammed with emergency services below her. “Not for the God I was raised with because he’s cryptic and terrifying, but for an unspecified god. I thought ‘Oh my God, maybe we can survive this. I will be a burn victim, it will be painful, but maybe we will survive. Lord, let me hold my hair, don’t make me bald ‘“. The plane then managed to land safely in Buffalo, leaving the passengers relieved and in tears. The actress added that immediately afterwards she immediately had to get back on another plane, an experience that was only achieved thanks to a pill. “Experience has made me much weaker. Flying is terrible and I have to do it often “.