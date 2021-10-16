News

Jennifer Lawrence shows her baby bump: fans like the photo

Always very reserved, Jennifer Lawrence she was pinched in the streets of New York while walking proudly showing her beautiful baby bump. Gymnastic outfit and soap and water beauty: the shots went around the web in a flash.

Jennifer Lawrence: the baby bump

Jennifer Lawrence, in addition to her skill, is also famous for her extreme confidentiality. Not surprisingly, the Hunger Games star doesn’t have any social profiles.

In this period, then, she is even more careful not to fall under the spotlight. The actress, in fact, is pregnant of the first child, fruit of the love that binds her to her husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer was pinched by the magazine People while walking through the streets of New York. With a sporty look, Lawrence doesn’t hide the baby bump, rather.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump

Despite its deep discretion, Jennifer did not escape the photographers’ flashes. Let me be clear, she didn’t jump for joy when she found the paparazzi on her way, but she raised a hand in greeting. Lawrence is wearing a pair of black leggings and a top of the same color. Her hair is tied up and large sunglasses hide her gaze. The baby bump, however, is clearly visible.

Jennifer Lawrence, the baby bump: when is the birth?

Jennifer never spoke explicitly about the pregnancy. Before the shots that immortalize her with her belly, the news had been confirmed by her official spokesperson. For Lawrence, this is her husband’s first child Cooke Maroney, by profession an art gallery owner. At the moment, we don’t know when the birth will take place, nor if the Hunger Games star is expecting a boy or a girl.

