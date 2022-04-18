Jennifer Lawrence shows her baby to the world for the first time

Last February, actress Jennifer Lawrence welcomed her first child, but has preferred to keep a much lower profile than usual to avoid speculation and news related to the new member of the family.. The artist has been so reserved with her pregnancy that the sex and name of her baby are still unknown. However, last Tuesday, the paparazzi captured the actress while she was taking her first “official” walk with her baby. Lawrence was seen enjoying a sunny day on the streets of Los Angeles with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and her in-laws, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney, as she walked her firstborn in a baby stroller. .

The family took turns pushing the stroller during the walk and they seemed very happy together. Lawrence went for a casual look with an all-white tracksuit ensemble, gray sneakers, a rakish high ponytail, and oval-frame sunglasses. Her husband, Cooke Maroney, who does not usually interact with the paparazzi, wore a sporty and casual look as Jennifer Lawrence’s, which consisted of a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers. , a white t-shirt and a baseball cap of the same color.

While enjoying nature in a Los Angeles park, the actress stopped constantly to check on her baby. Likewise, her husband also closely watched his son or daughter, constantly rotating with the actress to confirm that everything is in order with his firstborn. This would be one of the few photographs that have been taken of the couple outside of public events, given that both have tried, to a great extent, to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight and the media, which is why the Fans of the “Don’t Look Up” actress know very little about her relationship with Cooke Maroney, a 37-year-old art gallery director.

The couple met in 2018 and decided to marry a year later at a ceremony held at Belcourt Mansion, Rhode Island, on October 19, 2019. Although they wanted an intimate celebration, the truth is that they had 150 guests, including: Kriss Jenner, Emma Stone, Adele and comedian Amy Schumer. Last September 2021, the representative of the Oscar-winning actress confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child. A month later, she would show off her baby bump for the first time on a walk through the streets of New York.

In December, she looked radiant on her first red carpet as a mother-to-be. The actress chose a nude, sequined dress with cape sleeves by Dior for the premiere of the film “Don’t look up” in Manhattan. Jazz at Lincoln Center. Two months later, the TMZ portal confirmed that the actress had given birth in the city of Los Angeles.