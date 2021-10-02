“Jennifer Lawrence sleeps drunk in the seats of Uber” / The revelation of the drivers

You know, alcohol affects everyone differently, and apparently on Jennifer Lawrence it has a soporific effect. A tabloid has in fact launched the indiscretion that the Hunger Games star is known among Uber drivers for his ‘naps’ in the back seat of their cars. Lawrence appeared on the cover of Life & Style, which promises details of her “wild rides” along with other alleged tales of Uber celebrity encounters. According to reports, the Winter’s Bone star is “developing a reputation among Uber drivers as a true ‘sleeper'”. In fact, an insider stated that “after a night of drinking, he will fall asleep in the back of an Uber”.

Jennifer Lawrence and Uber naps: the revelations of the drivers

Apparently, that of “naps fueled by alcohol”, is not only a real habit of the actress, but according to what an insider told the magazine: “He even joked that this is what the Uber “. Sometimes the drivers would even need to “wake her up by the elbow” and someone would receive a clear request from her to keep her awake as much as possible during the journey. But that’s not all because from the drivers’ stories it seems that Jennifer Lawrence talks even in her sleep. The article ends with an insider saying “it’s crazy, the things he mumbled over the course of the day”. Who knows if the actress will have her say on the story.

