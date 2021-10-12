Jennifer Lawrence sold her New York penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar star

He turned 30 on August 15 Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most sought after and paid actresses in Hollywood. Known to the general public especially as the protagonist of the saga of Hunger Games, in his career he has acted over 20 films and also won a Oscar winner in 2013 for his performance in the film The Positive Side (2012).

His penthouse in New York

A few days after his birthday he returns to be talked about for having sold his luxury penthouse in the heart of New York. The sale was closed at 9.9 million dollars after two successive price reductions (source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals). Not really a bargain, considering that in 2019 it was quoted at 15.45 million. The apartment located in a 30-story luxury condominium with swimming pool, gym and cinema, in theUpper East Side of Manhattan, was rarely used by Jennifer Lawrence. The star in fact for professional reasons mainly resides in another of his luxury residences in Beverly Hills, worth 8 million dollars. Arranged on two levels with huge panoramic terraces with a view of the New York skyline, the super penthouse of 380 square meters, has 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Furnished in a sophisticated contemporary style with large floor to ceiling windows, the apartment is very bright and panoramic. Virtually every indoor environment offers a unique view of Manhattan. Fromhuge main hall to the kitchen, from the bedrooms to the games room with billiards. THE large outdoor spaces they are organized in different areas: kitchen, sitting room with TV and fireplace, dining area and sundeck.

