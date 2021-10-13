News

Jennifer Lawrence, Sony wants her in the adult comedy No Hard Feelings

Posted on
After winning the rights to the new film by Gene Stupnitsky, Sony now aims to deliver a great protagonist like Jennifer Lawrence. For the blonde actress No Hard Feelings (this is the title) would be an interesting test dealing with a character that Variety has approached Tom Cruise’s Risky Business and who would drive one comedy for adults already announced as ‘R-Rated’.

Jennifer Lawrence explains why she agreed to do the nude scenes

The director’s background of The Office And Bad Teacher on the other hand they speak for themselves, and attest to his experience with this particular subgenre. A further guarantee would be the presence as co-writer of John Phillips, already behind the Grandpa unleashed by Robert De Niro and Zac Efron and who had worked with Stupnitsky on Good Boys – Those bad boys.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence demonstrates at the Rally for Abortion Justice alongside Amy Schumer

The Culver City Studios were keen to announce that they have won a rather fierce competition in conquering the possibility of carrying out the project, which they would like to get to distribute. in cinemas. On the other hand, no details have been provided regarding the cost and the expected budget. Producers will take care of it: Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky.

Don’t Look Up: Jennifer Lawrence in the new exclusive clip

That we will soon see under the orders of Paolo Sorrentino for Apple in the role of the deceased Hollywood super agent Sue Mengers, is in the Bad Blood directed by Adam McKay about Theranos and its controversial founder Elizabeth Holmes. Later, the actress will also be with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and expected for Christmas Eve on Netflix.

