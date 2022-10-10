Jennifer Lawrence spoke of the difficult moment she experienced after winning the Oscar: “I lost control”

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most important actresses of her generation. In 2012, in her early 20s, she achieved one of her first commercial successes thanks to The Hunger Games and won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category thanks to The bright side of life. And in a recent interview, she reflected on the fears that this rapid recognition meant to her.

As part of a talk at the London Film Festival, The interpreter recalled her first successes in Hollywood, and assured: “I think I lost control of the situation a bit. between the premiere of the hunger games and winning the Oscar, I became a brand where I felt like every step was a huge group decision. When I reflect on that now, I can’t think of the next few years because it was a losing control.”

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2014 Oscars.

During his work in The bright side of lifeLawrence met Robert DeNiro, cast partner in that film. During that interview, The actress recalled how much the prestigious actor knew how to accompany her in the framework of that shooting. In this regard, she assured: “He is a warm and sweet person. Of course it’s very intimidating to be around him, but as soon as I met him, he told me to call him Bob”.

A few days ago, the protagonist of Mother revealed a funny anecdote that he shared with De Niro, someone he considers like a father and to whom he regularly goes to ask for all kinds of advice. “He is amazing on set. He is simply the sweetest man in the world, but he is still very intimidating. I invited him to my wedding rehearsal dinner, obviously hoping he wouldn’t come. And when he came over, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home.’ And he said, ‘Thank you very much,’ and he left.”

In a note to fashion, Lawrence revealed his disappointment with his father and certain Republican relatives in Louisville, Kentucky, the town where he grew up. The 2016 presidential elections in which Donald Trump was consecrated had opened a crack in her family and, since she was her mother, she tried to calm the waters. “I have worked very hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand. The information they are receiving is clearly different. His life is different,” she expressed with anguish. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t,” she added.

Jennifer Lawrence

“It breaks my heart that the United States had to choose between a woman [Hillary Clinton] and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise [Donald Trump]. And they said, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman as president. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise’. And now, thanks to the Supreme Court justices appointed by that dangerous jar of mayonnaise, the unthinkable has happened. I don’t want to put my family down, but I know a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How can you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she wondered.

Jennifer Lawrence with her little boy and her husband, Cooke Maroney. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

One of the most controversial issues is the refusal of Republicans and conservative sectors – like his father’s family – to restrict the use of weapons. “I am raising a little boy who will one day go to school. Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States. And people still vote for politicians who get money from the National Rifle Association! It surprises me. I mean, doesn’t the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre change anything? We as a nation just said, ‘Okay! We are allowing our children to give their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago,’” he noted.

