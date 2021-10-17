Jennifer Lawrence starring in No Hard Feelings – Film 4 Life





NO HARD FEELINGS: JENNIFER LAWRENCE WILL PLAY IN THE TRAINING DRAMA NO HARD FEELINGS BY GENE STUPNITSKY.

As announced by THR, Jennifer Lawrence will be the protagonist of No Hard Feeling, a coming-of-age drama directed by Gene Stupnitsky, best known for writing and co-producing the TV series The Office.

The story is set in the New York suburb of Montauk and its tone should be reminiscent of films like Risky Business with 1983 Tom Cruise and comedy Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz, co-written by the same Stupnitsky and his frequent collaborator Lee.

The project immediately aroused a lot of interest, but the chachet of Jennifer Lawrence which was asking for a whopping $ 25 million and the director’s seven-figure fee discouraged streaming services like Apple and Netflix from proceeding with the purchase and in the end it was Sony who grabbed the rights to No Hard Feelings.

Shooting for the film is expected to begin next summer in Montauk. The screenplay will be written by the director together with John Phillips, who will also be the executive producer. Stupnitsky made his directorial debut with the well-known vulgar comedy of 2019, Good Boys.

Jennifer Lawrence recently finished filming Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay, which will be released on Netflix on December 24th and about the drama Red, White and Water by Lila Neugebauer. Among his next projects we find the biographical crime Mob Girl by Paolo Sorrentino, which tells the story of a mother who lives on the Lower East Side of New York and becomes a mafia informant for the FBI and Bad Blood, which will mark the actress’s second collaboration with Adam McKay.

Despite the young age, Jennifer Lawrence over the course of his career he garnered four Oscar nominations, winning it in 2013 for his performance in the comedy-drama On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook by David O. Russell, which also earned her her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.