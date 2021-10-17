Jennifer Lawrence starring in the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up”

Jennifer Lawrence in his first Netflix work, it is the comedy Don’t Look Up directed by Adam McKay.

Don’t Look Up, the plot of the Netflix movie

The film, currently referred to as a comedy, will follow the stories of two astronomers not particularly appreciated by the scientific community and a catastrophe that is about to hit our planet. The two scientists discover that an asteroid is about to crash into Earth and therefore decide to warn everyone through a press tour.

The pair of astronomers was partly “unveiled” with the name of the actress Jennifer Lawrence, while there is still no confirmation about her partner. Direction was announced instead Adam McKay who said he was enthusiastic about the project and the new collaboration with the much appreciated actress. Adam McKay as well as directing will also be on the screenplay for the film, which, according to the latest news, is already ready, with the start of filming set for next April.

Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay, the strong names of the film

One of the main roles of Don’t Look Up was entrusted to Jennifer Lawrence. The actress is among the most prominent performers in Hollywood with four Oscar nominations, one of which is a winner, and with a fame earned with the saga of Hunger Games, the franchise of X-Men, and especially with the director’s films David O. Russell, for which he won the Oscar for his role in The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook. Unfortunately, according to the latest news, she will not be part of Russell’s next project that has preferred Margot Robbie, another actress much appreciated by the public and critics. In Lawrence’s future, however, there is another important collaboration for the film Mob Girl, gangster movie that will be directed by Paolo Sorrentino.

Before the latter title we will certainly see Don’t Look Up, a film that marks a double debut for Jennifer Lawrence. It is in fact the first Netflix movie for her, but also the first film that falls into the comedy genre, despite the comic streak often shown during her interviews.

As for the director of Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, it is instead a return to comedy. His latest works, which have brought him among the director-screenwriters who count in the cinema scene, are of a totally different genre, we are talking about La grande bet and Vice – Man in the shadows. In the past, however, he has done hilarious comedy films such as Step brothers at 40, Backup Cops and Anchorman – The Legend of Ron Burgundy. Also worth noting is McKay’s commitment also in the serial field with the award-winning Succession and with the next awaited TV series based on the film Parasite.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Adam Mckay in Don’t Look Up, Netflix continues to focus significantly not only on TV series but also on movies, as demonstrated by the recently announced Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and His Last Wish with Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck. .